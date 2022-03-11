Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

