Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,569. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

