Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,461. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

