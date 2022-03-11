Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 2,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

