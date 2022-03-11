Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,251 shares of company stock worth $8,447,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

