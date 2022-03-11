Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.