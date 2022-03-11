Definitive Healthcare Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Definitive Healthcare had issued 15,555,555 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $419,999,985 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.