Deborah Clifford Sells 3,953 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADSK opened at $199.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.34 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $37,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 65.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

