David Bruce Pittaway Acquires 500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director David Bruce Pittaway acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $17,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
