Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $367.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.60 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

PLAY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 719,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.