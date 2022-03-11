Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Vanessa Colomar Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Vanessa Colomar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 405.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 547.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55. Darktrace plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

