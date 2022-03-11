Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.09) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.48 ($54.87) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

