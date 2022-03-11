Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 3.8%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.68 and last traded at $96.68. 23,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 517,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

