Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.