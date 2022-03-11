Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.