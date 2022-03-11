Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of DADA opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

