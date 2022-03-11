DA Davidson Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

