CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.40. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,080,451 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.71.
CytoDyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYDY)
