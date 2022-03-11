Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 156.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

