CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CURI. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

