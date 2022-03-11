Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 million to $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

