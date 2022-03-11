Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 91,541 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

