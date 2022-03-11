Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,715 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 628.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.