Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ARKO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

