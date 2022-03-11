Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

