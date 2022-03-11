Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $217,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. uniQure has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

