Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

