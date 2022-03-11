CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.94

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.94 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 487479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

