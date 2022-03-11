CryptoZoon (ZOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.76 or 0.06642781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.49 or 1.00112121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042234 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,841,710 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

