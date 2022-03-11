CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $254,982.51

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $254,982.51 and $28.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00370112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00054616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007864 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.