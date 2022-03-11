Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $102,402.90 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.97. 654,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,232. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.