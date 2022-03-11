Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007176 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00104430 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00279009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

