CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CRWD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.00. 74,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,417. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -208.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19.
In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.