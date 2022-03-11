CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.00. 74,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,417. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -208.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after buying an additional 129,722 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

