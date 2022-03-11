CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.03-1.13 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $21.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,118,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
