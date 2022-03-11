CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of CRWD opened at $191.02 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

