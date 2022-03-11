CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

