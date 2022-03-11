Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

