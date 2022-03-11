Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.