Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

