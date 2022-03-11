Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

