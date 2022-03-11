Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $640,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

