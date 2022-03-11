Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

