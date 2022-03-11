Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 343.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.