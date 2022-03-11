Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 13,050 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

