Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU) Insider Buys A$49,441.78 in Stock

Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner purchased 141,667 shares of Cronos Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,441.78 ($36,088.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Cronos Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
