Critical Review: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) versus Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 2.66 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -5.56 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.71 $26.99 million $0.93 4.62

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Skillz and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.00%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Summary

Skillz beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

