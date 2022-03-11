Critical Review: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cutera alerts:

This table compares Cutera and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $231.27 million 3.40 $2.06 million $0.07 622.52 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 17.13 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cutera and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 0.89% 3.99% 0.77% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cutera beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.