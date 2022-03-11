Critical Review: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ALJ Regional and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 3 23 0 2.75

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $200.84, suggesting a potential upside of 116.14%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.18 Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.30 $22.98 billion $3.73 24.91

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.84% 6.91%

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats ALJ Regional on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

