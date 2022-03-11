Critical Comparison: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmhouse and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22

UWM has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 66.54%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 -$5.81 million $0.67 6.67

Farmhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UWM.

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

