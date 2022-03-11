Cristina F. Mcquistion Sells 2,200 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 1,065,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

